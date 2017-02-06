Greek hotels receive record positive reviews globally

Greek hotels are in the top 3 regarding online reviews, according to the results of the 2017 Global Hotel Reputation Benchmark Report. The far-reaching study, which is published on Revinate, a software as a service (SaaS) company that helps hotels enhance the guest experience, analysed 70 million published online guest reviews worldwide over the last two years –nearly 40 million of those in 2016 alone.

The section on the average review scores by region and by established and emerging markets shows an upward movement across the board, proving that travelers are becoming more comfortable posting reviews. Looking at established markets – those with more than 100,000 annual reviews – hotels in China (4.42), Greece (4.34) and South Africa (4.26) received the highest ratings, while the United Kingdom (4.05), United States (3.99) and France (3.94) closed the ranking. The average review of Greek hotels was up by 0.7% in 2016 compared to 2015. The evaluation of the Greek hotels is based on 343,148 reviews.