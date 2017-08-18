Greek inflation steady at 0.9 pct in July-Eurostat

European Union annual inflation was 1.5 percent in July, also stable compared to June

Greek inflation remains unchanged at 0.9 percent in July 2017, compared with June, Eurostat data showed on Thursday.

In the Eurozone, annual inflation remained stable at 1.3 percent in July, compared with last month. In July 2016 the rate was 0.2 percent. European Union annual inflation was 1.5 percent in July, also stable compared to June.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Ireland (-0.2%), Cyprus (-0.1%), Bulgaria and Finland (both 0.6%), while the highest annual rates were recorded in Lithuania (4.1%), Estonia (3.9%), Latvia and the United Kingdom (both 2.6%). Compared with June 2017, annual inflation fell in four member-states, remained stable in eight and rose in sixteen.

