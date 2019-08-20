Greek inscription in Cypriot syllabary discovery on citadel of ancient Paphos

The inscription was read by Dr Artemis Karnava, one of PULP’s (Palaepaphos Urban Landscape Project) research associates

The Department of Antiquities of Cyprus (Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works) has announced the completion of the 14th annual field campaign carried out by the University of Cyprus in Palaepaphos.

The 2019 excavation season took place in May-June 2019; it concentrated on the plateau of Hadjiabdoulla, one kilometer east of the sanctuary of Aphrodite at Kouklia.

The Palaepaphos Urban Landscape Project (PULP, for short), which has been running since 2006 under the direction of Professor Maria Iacovou (Department of History and Archaeology), has brought to light new monuments on the plateau.

Unknown until recently, these impressive architectural complexes indicate that the plateau of Hadjiabdoulla functioned as the citadel, i.e. the administrative-economic center, of the royal dynasty of Ancient Paphos during the Classical period (5th and 4th centuries BC).

