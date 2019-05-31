Greek island of Mykonos short on space for private jets

The cost of flying from Athens to Mykonos on a private jet comes to about 4,000-5,000 euros, compared to 3,000 euros by helicopter

The Greek private jet market has no peak season to speak of thanks to constantly high demand and low aircraft availability, but for some destinations such as Mykonos airport capacity is an even bigger problem, ekathimerini.com reports.

The Cycladic island is one of the country’s most popular destinations and a shortage of space at its airport means it does not allow for private jets to spend the night there from early spring.

While Mykonos receives many private jets during the year, especially in the summer, flights usually do not arrive from nearby Athens, as the short trip from the capital makes little financial sense.

Read more HERE