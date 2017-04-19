Greek micro-satellites on route to International Space Station (video)

Related
The two Greek micro-satellites, UPSat and DUTHSat, are on route for the International Space Station after being launched into space on Tuesday. Assistant Professor of the Laboratory of Electromagnetic Theory at the University of Thrace, Theodoros Sarris told media that the two micro-satellites were successfully launched on the Atlas space shuttle along with 26 other satellites as part of the QB50 European Research Project FP7 Space. DUTHSat is expected to reach the space station on Saturday, April 22 and people will have the opportunity to watch procedure live on the Space Station’s channel. The University of Thrace is organising a special event on the day the satellite is scheduled to land at the station.