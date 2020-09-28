Greek MPs to suspend talks with Azerbaijan after its military attack against Armenia

Greek MPs across the board are mulling over the idea of postponing the scheduled ratification of a Bill in Parliament that strengthens bilateral ties between Greece and Azerbaijan, following the latter’s military attack against Armenia.

In this context, it is likely that any talks on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the field of Sports scheduled for tomorrow between the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Hellenic Republic and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan will be put on hold.

According to sources, the presidency of the Parliament has already informed the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Sports about the negative sentiment in the parliament regarding the actions of Azerbaijan.

It is indicative that during today’s plenary session, the parliamentary representative of the Greek Solution, Kostas Hitas, spoke of an attack by Azerbaijan “on our Armenian brothers”, calling on the government to withdraw the Memorandum.