Greek Museums to celebrate International Museum Day digitally due to Covid-19

Greek museums will be celebrating the International Museum Day on May 18 digitally this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As authorities have announced the Museum doors across the country will remain closed for visitors until June 14, the Greek museums will be providing a series of online activities.

“Even in this difficult time, museums continue their work through digital applications and actions. In this way, they are proving that they are living organisations that are meeting the needs of contemporary humans”, the Greek section of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) underlines with meaning.

With the theme “Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion”, International Museum Day 2020 aims at becoming a rallying point to both celebrate the diversity of perspectives that make up the communities and personnel of museums, and champion tools for identifying and overcoming bias in what they display and the stories they tell.

