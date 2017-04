A Greek navy helicopter transported a patient on board a cruise ship who was in need of medical assistance to the Kalamata airport. An Aegean Hawk type S70B collected the man from the Maltese cruise ship MEIN SCHIFF 3 Sea Hawk and transferred him to the Kalamata airport where he was picked by the an ambulance. The cruise liner was sailing south of the Peloponnese and signaled for help after the patient’s condition was deemed serious.