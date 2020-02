The car of the publisher of newspaper Paraskinio, Nikos Karamanlis exploded shortly after nine in the evening outside a tavern called “Finikies” in the area of Agia Varvara, in west Attica. The publisher had reportedly arrived at the tavern – which he was a frequent – about eight and a half in the evening, along with two of his friends.

Suddenly there was a deafening explosion. The publisher’s car was completely destroyed, and the windows of the tavern were shattered.