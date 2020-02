The Holy Synod decided a fetus was a complete and integral human since its conception

The Standing Holy Synod of the Church of Greece during two Sessions on Tuesday, clarified that aborting a fetus was an act of murder, as it was considered a complete and integral human from the moment of its conception based on the Holy Scriptures and the Traditions of the Orthodox Church.