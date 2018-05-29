Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is addressing the annual general meeting of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV). Mr Tsipras said today’s meeting is the last under extra ordinary conditions forced upon the country by the long crisis and the “memorandum establishment”.
“We managed to decisively transform the country’s image. Greece does not pose the systemic risk to the Eurozone”, Tsipras said.
Greek PM addresses SEV (watch live)
Tsipras said Greece has exited crisis
