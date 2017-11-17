Greek PM says country would rely on itself to face flood disaster

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras thanked European countries for offering to help after the flash floods in western Attica, Wednesday, which claimed the lives of 16 people. Arriving at the EU Summit meeting in Gothenburg organised by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and European Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker named “Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth”, Mr. Tsipras stressed that Greece was facing a very difficult moment” and said that he would request aid, implying, however, that Greece would have to rely on itself due to EU red tape.