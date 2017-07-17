Greek PM Tsipras at Labour Ministry

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras arrived at the Ministry of Labour a little after 10 am on Monday in the morning within the framework of his summer meetings with state officials and in effort to coordinate actions of his cabinet for better results. The agenda of talks between the Greek PM and Minister Efi Achtsioglou will include the pensions and the labour market in light of recent rulings by Greek justice. Mr. Tsipras will take the opportunity to focus on the fall in the unemployment rate, the rise in jobs and the overall performance of the Greek economy, which is on a path of recovery, according to the SYRIZA-ANEL government.