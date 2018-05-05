PM Tsipras article: Greece ready to exit crisis

“After eight years of memorandum surveillance, Greece is ready to take the decisive step for the definitive exit from the crisis,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday in an article published in ‘Efimerida Ton Syntakton’ newspaper.

He referred to a historic turning point in the modern history of the country, noting that it is finally obvious that the current government will succeed where all the previous have failed, and this will be achieved with a much lower social cost.

He also said that the debt settlement gives the opportunity to a left government to intervene in the social policy adding that the new framework will further distinguish the current government from New Democracy.

The prime minister underlined that the attempt to shift the correlation to social policies and redistribution of wealth has already begun and is proceeding with more steady steps.

source: AMNA