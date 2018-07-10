GreeK PM Tsipras in London for EU-Western Balkans Summit

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras is in London to take part in the EU-Western Balkans Summit on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to meet with Albanian PM Edi Rama. Recently Greek Minister for Foreign Affairs Nikis Korzias had promised to solve the bilateral disputes between Greece and Albania before leaving for summer vacations. Apart from meeting his Albanian counterpart, Mr Tsipras’s schedule includes:

– 13:00 A working lunch with other leaders of the Summit and the head of the European Investment Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Regional Cooperation Council, Regional Youth Cooperation Office at 1pm.

-14:20 The first session of the plenary focusing on matters of foreign policy and bilateral relations.

-16:20 2nd Plenary Session, Berlin Process Meeting.

-17:20 Bilateral meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

-18:00 Reception of the leaders of the countries participating in the Summit with the participation of Prince Charles of Wales.

From London and the Berlin Process for the Western Balkans, an initiative by put together by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Alexis Tsipras and the Greek delegation will travel to Brussels, accompanied by Foreign and Defence Ministers to take part in the NATO Summit.

The key issue of discussion during the Summit will be the developments on the name dispute with Skopje and an invitation to the small FYROM into the folds of the military alliance. The Greek side is expected to take the opportunity and raise the issue of the imprisonment in Turkey of the two Greek military officers. FYROM PM Zoran Zaev will also be present at the meeting and be included into NATO leaders’ photo. The Brussels NATO Summit is expected with great interest as many bilateral talks will take part on the sidelines, with US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expected to attend.