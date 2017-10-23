Greek PM Tsipras jogging in Washington (photos)

So far we have never seen Greek PM Alexis Tsipras doing any type of physical exercise. And even if he does, it is kept quite secretive. But during his official visit to the US he managed to take some time off from his heavy schedule and went for a jog. Mr. Tsipras put on his shorts and sports shoes and started running at the Lincoln Memorial to relax. It had become more than apparent that the Greek PM had put on some weight since taking power in 2015, and with all the pressure from the negotiations with Greece’s creditors he never found spare time to focus on his physical appearance, unlike his predecessors who always had time for some physical exercise.