Greek PM Tsipras pledges to hire over 2,500 new employees

Greek PM Alexis Tsipras pledged to hire over 2,500 new employees during his meeting with the union leader of Municipalities, Nikos Trakas at the formers office, Tuesday. The PM’s office issued a statement which did not specify the exact timetable of when the new positions would open up. Mr. Tsipras vowed to also implement a points system based on the Interior Minister, Panos Skourletis’s amendment. He also pledged that the government was in favour of keeping refuse collection in the hands of local governments and not to hand it over to private interests. The union of POE-OTA is currently convening to reach its final decisions regarding its ongoing strikes that have led to mountains of rubbish piling up in Athens over the past week.