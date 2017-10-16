Greek PM Tsipras seeks to attract investments from Chicago

“I can say with certainty that Greece is back”, said Greek PM Alexis Tsipras in the English language at the reception held in his honour by the Consulate General of Greece in Chicago at the National Hellenic Museum. He said that Greece had been through a great ordeal over the past years, but could now stand on her two feet and look with optimism to the next generations. Addressing the Greek diaspora, the Greek PM called on them to support the country’s efforts to stand on its two feet again, especially now that it was exiting the crisis. “I believe that this power of the Greek diaspora, both in the economy and in politics, will be a driving force in our own efforts to make Greece strong, powerful and self-reliant”, he said in his address. Mr. Tsipras and his partner Peristera Baziana had earlier received a tour of the museum by the director Lora Kalamos. US Ambassador to Greece Geoffry Pyatt was also prudent at the dinner. The prime minister visited Cinespace Film Studios and had a meeting with their chairman in Chicago, Alex Pissios, who showed the PM around a number of large studio productions.

The two man had the chance to discuss possible openings in Greece related to television and film productions, given the new favourable climate in the film production industry in the country. The PM tweeted on his account: “Greece can become a host country for investments in the audiovisual industry, since it has features that make it attractive”.

The Greek PM’s schedule in the US with US and Greek time is as follows:

Monday October 16 – Chicago and Washington

16:30 / 08:30: Speech at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs

18:00 / 10:00: Visit to Chicago’s Technology and Entrepreneurship Center in 1871 and Guided Tour by CEO Howard Tullman

19:00 / 11:00: Meeting with the Mayor of Chicago, Mr. Rahm Emmanuel, and a visit to Riverwalk Urban Reconstruction.

20:15 / 12:15: Meeting with the Governor of the State of Illinois, Mr Bruce Rauner

23:40 / 16:40: Arrival of the Prime Minister and the official delegation in Washington

00:30 / 17:30: Meeting with the IMF General Manager, Ms. Christine Lagarde

03:00 / 20:00: Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister by the AHI and AHEPA

Tuesday, October 17 – Washington

19:00 / 12:00: Prime Minister’s reception by President Trump at the White House and guest book signing

19:10 / 12:10: Private meeting with President Trump and then a working lunch with extended composition

20:30 / 13:30: Joint Statements by the Prime Minister and the US President to the media

22:30 / 15:30: Meeting with Senators

02:30 / 19:30: Meeting with businessmen

Wednesday, October 18 – Washington

16:30 / 09:30: Meeting with Vice President Pence

19:00 / 12:00: Business lunch with businessmen as stated by the Business Council for International Understanding