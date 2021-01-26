Greek police ban public gathering of over 100 people

The decision was taken in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and after the recommendation of the special infectious disease committee

The Chief of the Hellenic Police announced that all public gatherings of more than 100 people are banned effective from 06:00 today (January 26, 2021) until 06:00 on February 1, 2021.

As the statement explained, the decision was reached in the interest of protecting public health under the circumstances caused by the pandemic, and in accordance with the recommendations by the Covid-19 expert committee to curb the risk of the spread of the virus.

Anyone in violation of the measure will be fined an administrative fine of (5,000) euros to legal entities, and (3,000) euros to individual persons, while an administrative fine (300) euros to persons violating the ban by participating in public outdoor gatherings.

“The ban does not concern the presence of citizens in commercial places, shops, etc.”, the decision said.

also read

Microsoft to create 3D chatbots from dead people!

Brief cold front ‘invades’ Greece