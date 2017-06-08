Greek police bust large drug network

Greek police have dismantled an 11-member drug trafficking ring in the prefect of Ilia in the Peloponnese. The gang had set up a delivery network transporting large amounts of narcotics, including cocaine and marijuana over the past six months in Amaliada and Athens. The suspects included 10 Albanian nationals aged between 22 and 40 and a 30-year-old Greek. According to police, a 32-year-old Albanian national, who is reportedly currently in Albania is running the operation, with his 24-year-old bother being in charge of the gang in Greece. The drugs would be transported from Albania to members of the ring in Greece, who would in turn give the product to the other members for distribution on the market. The suspects would communicate over cell phones that belonged to 3rd persons using code phrases and expressions utilising social media platforms. After searching houses in Athens and Amaliada, police detected 11 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of cannabis, 450 grams of contraband tobacco, three precision digital scales, a hydraulic vice, 21 cell phones and 2,680 euros.