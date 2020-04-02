Greek police hand out 1,916 fines for violation of curfew law on April 1

Greek police reported 1,916 violations of the new curfew regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Greece on April 1.

In this context yesterday, April 1:

Throughout the country and a number of administrative fines were imposed, as follows:

824 in Attica,

140 in the Ionian Islands,

139 in Crete,

137 in Thessaloniki,

131 in Western Greece,

108 in the Peloponnese,

85 in Central Macedonia,

79 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace,

72 in Thessaly,

69 in the South Aegean,

56 in Central Greece,

35 in Epirus,

34 in the North Aegean and

7 in Western Macedonia.

Since the measure was launched on Monday, March 23, 2020, (15,111) infringements have been established throughout the country and a number of administrative fines have been imposed.