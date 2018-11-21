Greek Police release provocative map showing FYROM as “Macedonia” and occupied Cyprus as “Northern Cyprus”

Greek police released a provocative agenda showing the name “Macedonia” over the country of FYROM and “Northern Cyprus” over the occupied part of Cyprus.

The annual Hellenic Police Agenda for 2019 will be distributed to all the precincts across Greece.

Many police officers have made it clear that they will not be obtaining the agenda due to this provocation.

Rank and file officers claim the central police headquarters were aware of the fact and hold them responsible, adding the action raises serious questions about the politics followed by the high ranking officials.

“If the Hellenic Police says Macedonia is our neighboring state, what is the official impression Greece is projecting abroad?”, police officers wonder.