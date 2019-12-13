Greek sailor held hostage in Togo by pirates released

The two other hostages were also set free, while the fourth hostage died of a disease

A Greek sailor kidnapped in November off the coast of Togo by pirates has been released. Dimitris Giatis, 20, along with three other crew members was kidnapped by a group of pirates from a Greek-owned oil tanker “Elka Aristotle” off the coast of Togo in Africa on Monday.

His father told protothema.gr that he was happy his son had been set free by the kidnappers.

The company managing the tanker announced in a statement that three of the four kidnapped hostages had been released, while the fourth had died. The causes of his death have not yet been determined, but evidence suggests he died of a disease.