Greek soldiers under investigation for spying, says Turkish government spokepserson

Turkish government spokesperson Bekir Bozdag said the two Greek soldiers arrested by Turkish border security forces, and currently being held in Adrianople High-Security prison were also being investigated for military espionage. The Turkish spokesperson said that Turkey was not considering an exchange between the two Greek officers and the 8 Turkish soldiers who are in Greece after fleeing Turkey 2 years ago on the night of the failed military coup. The legal representatives of the two Greek soldiers saw their appeal for their clients to be released temporarily rejected and the two will continue to be incarcerated until a date for their trial is set.