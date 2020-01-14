Greek Tourism 2019: South Aegean islands the top destination among all regions

Tourist arrivals in the islands of the South Aegean reached new historic levels in 2019, surpassing the record performance of 2018, the South Aegean Region said in an announcement, according to ANA.

The announcement, citing official numbers released by the Bank of Greece on travel receipts in the January-September 2019 period, said that the South Aegean ranked top among the country’s 13 regions in arrivals, overnight stays, and receipts.

More specifically, travel receipts totaled 4.697 billion euros in the nine-month period, from 3.993 billion in the same period in 2018 and 3.287 billion in 2017.

The nine-month receipts were higher than the receipts of 2018 (4.414 billion euros). The South Aegean was followed by Crete (3.195 billion), Central Macedonia (2.049 billion), Attica (2.04 billion) and the Ionian Islands (1.84 billion euros).

