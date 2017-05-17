Greek Travel Show 2017 from May 19-21

The first Greek Travel Show is scheduled to take place at Helexpo Marousi from May 19 to 21. The “Greek Travel Show 2017”, organised by the Thessaloniki International Fair (DETH) is the first travel experience addressing Greek travelers and will present information about holiday destinations in Greece, alternative forms of tourism, as well as ways to plan their vacations.

The municipality of Nafplio and the region of Attica will participate as honourary members, while all regions and prefectures will have the opportunity to showcase their places to the visitors. Attica Prefect Rena Dourou thanked the organisers during the press conference, adding that a lot of work had been done to promote Attica as an appealing holiday spots. On his part the CEO of DETH-HELEXPO Kyriakos Pozrikidis underlined that the growth of domestic Greek tourism, along with the rise in the services offered to visitors and the promotion of new destinations were the basis of the creation of the show. The show will open to the public with free admission and will run from Friday till Sunday: 10am to 8pm.