Greek-Turkish borders: Tense situation & tear gases as migrants try to storm into Greek territory

The situation at the Greek-Turkish border is tense as illegal immigrants and refugees are trying to enter Greece,

The situation has escalated following Erdogan’s threat of open the borders with Greece.

More and more refugees are in the no-man’s land opposite of the Greek customs’ office in Kastanies, Evros.

The Greek police forces, have responded with tear gases, preventing them from entering Greece.

At noon there were about 100 people trapped after the customs office in Kastanies closed down.

It is then estimated that more than 400 people are at the site, including children.

According to a video released earlier, many wear protective masks or scarves because of the chemicals.

At the same time, police reinforcements are arriving on the site.

According to reports, Turkey has not been refusing to accept them back into its territory, resulting in them being trapped.