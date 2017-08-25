Greek victim in Barcelona attack clinically dead

The Greek woman who was fatally injured during the Islamist terrorist attack in Barcelona last Friday, is in critical condition and her relatives have signed papers to donate her organs as she is considered to be clinically dead.

The woman had sustained heavy injuries and underwent a long 8-hour surigical procedure. Following Friday’s terrorist attack, which killed 14 people and was claimed by ISIS, the Greek Embassy in Spain informed the press of an injured a female German national who was married to a Greek man, while her husband and two children, also injured in the attack had dual citizenship (Greek and German).

“The father was very upset,” said the secretary of Fernando Turró Homedes, honorary consul of Greece in Barcelona, ​​Theoni Zissimopoulou.