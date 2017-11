Greek champions Panathinaikos dominated Russian Khimki Moscow 93-65 at the OAKA stadium in Athens on Tuesday night going to 4-3 in the Euroleague regular season. The Greens will face Turkish side Anadolu Efes Istanbul in Turkey in 2 days. Pana had an incredible night behind the 3-point arc, shooting an amazing 17/27! Guard Marcus Denmon came off the bench to sink 7 from 9 3-pointers for a total of 24 points. Nick Calathes had 11 assists and 11 points.