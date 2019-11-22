Greeks forecast to work fewer years in their lifetime, Eurostat data shows (infographic)

Greeks and Italians are expected to be active in the workforce for the least amount of years, according to Eurostat projections. The interesting forecast measures how long a person can expect to be active in the European labour market during his or her life. The data is measured in years and it’s based on someone who was 15-years-old in 2018. On average, the expected duration of working life in the European Union was 36.2 years – 3.3 years longer than in 2000. In individual member states, it ranges from 31.8 years in Italy to 41.9 years in Sweden.

The data also includes several countries outside the EU and their figures are diverse. In Turkey, for example, a 15-year-old can expect a working life of 29.4 years. In Iceland, however, a 15-year-old can expect to work for far longer – 46.3 years in total. Elsewhere, the duration of work is estimated at 42.7 years in Switzerland and 39.6 years in Norway.

