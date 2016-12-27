Hackers pronounce Britney Spears dead!

Dec, 27 2016 Author: newsroom

SONY Music twitter account was hacked

The tweet “RIP @britneyspears” was uploaded on the SONY Music’s Twitter account. The tweet was accompanied with a tearful emoticon. Abit later a second tweet “informed” the public that the 35 years old singer had been killed in a car accident.

This sick joke was only the last of a series of similar fake announcemetns about the supposed death of known publicity figures.

 

The company deleted the tweets and apologized for the incident to the artist and to her fans.

A CNN reporter contacted the singer’s representative and it was confirmed that she is alive and healthy.

