Head of Greek basketball says deal with Rick Pitino is certain

The President of the Hellenic Basketball Federation (EOK), George Vassilakopoulos expressed his certainty that American coach Rick Pitino would be taking the helm of the Greek national team.

Speaking to radio station Sport FM 94.6, where he broached a number of issues, from the domestic basketball league, his long tenure as President and disputes with the owners of Olympiakos, Mr. Vassilakopoulos stressed that the Federation and Pitino would reach an agreement during their next meeting, pointing out that as far as he understood the 67-year-old coach had not expressed any financial demands.

“From my impression, the man is coming to offer his services. He has not made his earnings his top priority. I have not agreed with anyone, but I am sure we will agree. We will meet soon. I do not think this deal will fall through.”