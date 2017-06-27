Hellenic Air Force F-4E Phantoms will participate in the famous Air Tattoo 2017 show! (PHOTOS)

The legendary Phantoms are attracting a lot of attention for all the right reasons

The Hellenic Air Force (HAF) will participate again this year in the world famous Royal International Air Tattoo 2017 show over the weekend of 14, 15, 16 July 2017.

HAF will send the F-4E Phantom II PI2000 in one of the last appearances internationally, as the time ths legendary fighter will be retiring forever is coming closer…

This is want the organizers write about the Greek F-4s:

Greece is one of the last operators in the World of this large twin-engine fighter jet which was originally developed as a carrier-borne fighter for the US Navy. 338 Squadron tells us more about their unit: Ares is the Greek god of war. He is one of the Twelve Olympians, and the son of Zeus and Hera. Ares is also the callsign of 338 Squadron of the Hellenic Air Force. 338 Sqn was formed at Elefsis AFB in 1952 as a Fighter Bomber Squadron using F-84G Thunderstreaks. In 1974, 338Sqn was equipped with the battle proven F-4E fighter which heralded a new era of tactics and abilities for the Hellenic Air Force. The F-4E Phantom II had undergone a major upgrade in 2004 that added many new capabilities so that the F-4E PI2000 could stand alongside third generation fighters and be a trustworthy, reliable, and fellow fighter. 338 Sqn’s main role is Air-Ground Strike. With the help of the Litening 2 Pod and the carrying abilities of the F-4E, a variety of weapons such laser guided bombs (LGB), Autonomous Free-flight Dispenser System (AFDS), AGM-165 and cluster bomb units (CBUs) are used for hitting almost any target that its requested. This July, Ares puts aside his Spear and Shield, and comes for a friendly visit to RIAT 2017 with a special scheme on its squadrons aircraft tail… See you there!

