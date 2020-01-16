High school coach accused of having threesome with teenage student

Joyce Churchwell from Tulsa, Oklahoma has been arrested amid accusations she slept with a student from Berryhill Public School where she worked as a volleyball coach.

Joyce Churchwell has been arrested after allegedly sending nude photos and videos of herself to an 18-year-old student via Snapchat during the last year.

The 40-year-old, who works at Berryhill Public School in Oklahoma, invited the pupil to her home, explaining that her husband was out of town.

The student was told to sneak through a back window into the master bedroom of the home, according to the affidavit.

Another woman, a former employee of the school, joined them for the alleged sexual tryst.

One of Churchwell’s children was at home for the duration of the encounter, the court documents state.

more at mirror.co.uk