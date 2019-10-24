High school teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a student

The Californian teacher allegedly sent the student explicit texts

A high school teacher in California was detained for allegedly having sex with a student.

The teacher named Elvia Gonzalez reportedly sent a sexually explicit text to the teen about how she could not ‘breathe’ without him.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with illegal sexual intercourse and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense.

According to court documents obtained by KGET reveal that two students from McFarland High School had their cell phones confiscated by the school on October 11 after appearing under the influence.

As school officials conducted their investigation into the two students, a staff member noticed that one of the teens had a text message from ‘Elvia.’

In the text, ‘Elvia’ was reportedly asking the teen if he wanted to get breakfast with her.

Upon inquiry, the student identified ‘Elvia’ as Gonzalez and allowed the principal to look through his text messages.

source dailymail.co.uk