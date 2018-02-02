Homer’s Achilles is African in new BBC TV series “Troy: A Fall of a City”! (photos)

The absurd, ahistorical Black Athena theory, which had posited that ancient Greeks were of African descent has been thoroughly debunked on numerous occasions in the past. But it seems the proponents of this baseless view are attempting to peddle the same nonsense once more. This time via the entertainment route.



David Gyasi as “Achilles”

Achilles, the ancient Greek hero of the Trojan War is one of the main characters in the plot portrayed by a black actor in a joint BBC and Netflix multimillion-dollar mini-series expected to air in 2018. The series, called “Troy: The Fall of a City”, focuses on the war between the Greeks and the Trojans around 1,300 BC and the abduction of Hellen of Sparta by the Trojans which led to the mythical conflict. Some photos of the cast were recently released showing David Gyasi, a 37-year-old actor from the UK of African descent in the helmet of the mythical hero and greatest warrior of the Mycenaeans, Achilles. The actor has also appeared in the movies “Interstellar” and the “Dark Knight Rises”, will play a role that became a household name in 2004 when Brad Pitt starred in “Troy”.



Lemonga Tsipa will play “Patroclus”

But the creators of the series did not stop there. They decided to cast two other actors of African descent for major characters in the show. Lemonga Tsipa will play the cousin of Achilles, Patroclus, while another British actor of African origin, Hakeem Kae-Kazim will portray a key figure in the plot, Zeus.



Hakeem Kae-Kazim will play “Zeus”

Let us not be quick to impute any sinister intentions here. It could be that some historical consultant at the BBC and Netflix was not driven by any biased interpretation of history based on their postmodern, politically correct views….but rather had a “bad” day translating Homer’s “Iliad”, where the ancient Greek poet clearly describes Achilles as blonde…