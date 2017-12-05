If making friends comes a little difficult to some people, imagine how hard it would be to try to open up and befriend people in a foreign land. InterNations compiled a list including 65 nations in its 2017 Expat Insider index that ranks each of the countries according to how friendly the people were and Greece came in 24th. Costa Rica, Mexico and Argentina were the friendliest, while Norway, Denmark and Sweden were the least friendly.
How friendly is Greece to foreigners?
2017 Expat Insider index ranks 65 countries