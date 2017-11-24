Imprisoned Greek model in Hong Kong pleads to speak with her parents (photos)

The Greek model that was arrested at the Hong Kong airport for drug trafficking contacted the Greek consul, Ioannis Maloukos, as her lawyer Sakis Kechagioglou told protothema.gr.

After 4 days in prison, Irene Melissaropoulou, 19, who was arrested for carrying over 2kg of cocaine by customs in Hong Kong, informed the Greek diplomat that she was being held in the juvenile female penitentiary where women between 14 and 21 are incarcerated.



Mr. Kechagioglou said the girl might peak with her parents next Monday, adding that she was unaware of the gravity of the situation. “She believes it is a small ordeal that will go away”, Kechagioglou told protothema.gr.

Meanwhile, her friends from Lesvos, where the girl is originally from, told protothema.gr that Irene had fallen a victim of a rigged travel contest and of unscrupulous people who had deceptively pushed her into a path of drug trafficking.

According to her friends, the 19-year-old girl was a quiet, ordinary girl on the island. As they say, it all started after she left the island, with her friends believing that some people got to her head and managed to manipulate her.