Innovation competition “Disrupt Greece” invites startups to register for participation

The organizers of the innovation competition “Disrupt Greece” on Friday invited startups that want to present their work and showcase their abilities to register to participate in the competition by May 24.

The competition, which is held for the second consecutive year, aims to support the innovation ecosystem in Greece, offering candidate teams a special experience and a series of awards and services totaling 100,000 euros. It is organized by FortuneGreece and Industry Disruptors-Game Changers along with their strategic partners in the platform Papastratos company.

The evaluation of the proposals by important representatives of the market, the investing sector and the ecosystem, according to the organizers, will offer the “bold” an opportunity to win a “ticket” for the event that will be held on September 25 at the Benaki Museum and to present their ideas to the audience.

