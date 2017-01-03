Investigation in Novartis’ offices!

An investigation took place earlier today in the offices of Novartis in Greece for documents and relevant evidence regarding the accusations of bribery and money laundering.

According to the information on the case thus far, the company was promoting certain medicines using unlawful methods. The US authorities have launched an investigation and the Greek authorities are looking into the case as well.

The Minister of Justice Stavros Kontonis ordered the investigation and he stated that justice will be fast and thorough.