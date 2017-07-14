ISIS fighters paid $72 a month, leaked paper shows

Jul, 14 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Daesh leaders are assumed to have been paid $500

The salaries of ISIS militants have been leaked online after Iraqi police in Mosul found a document showing the various pay grades of terrorists in the organization.
According to the document, payments differ depending on the status of the militant as well as the number of children he has in his family.
Sputniknews.com reports: Single militants receive the lowest salary, about 72 dollars, or 95,000 Iraqi dinars.
By contrast, Abu Jana, who was born in 1991, married and a father of three children, received 184 dollars in the past month. A militant listed as Abu Nasser, born in 1962, married and father of six children, received 256 dollars.
A local source in Mosul told Sputnik that the amount of payments can fluctuate depending on the circumstances. In general, the wages of the militants grow proportionally with the number of their wives and children. At the same time, the salary usually doesn’t exceed 300 dollars.
The terrorist group also paid generous reimbursements to demobilized disabled people who suffered from the attacks of the international coalition, the source said.
At the same time, leaders of the terrorist group received not only their monthly payments, but also the money from the sales of stolen property of ordinary citizens. The salaries of Daesh leaders are assumed to have been 500 dollars or higher, although this year they experienced certain financial problems as the international coalition bombed the banks where they received their money.

epa06081707 (FILE) - An undated file image from a video released by the militant group calling itself Islamic State (IS), purportedly showing the caliph of the self-proclaimed Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, giving a speech in an unknown location (reissued 11 July 2017). According to media reports on 11 July 2017 citing Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and other unconfirmed sources Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has been killed in a Russian airstrike on the surroundings of Raqqa, Iraq, on 28 May 2017. EPA/ISLAMIC STATE VIDEO / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES *** Local Caption *** 51550521
Last year, Sputnik published data on the salaries of militants in 2014, when they first took control over the provinces of Nineveh and Anbar. At that time, the salary of a foreign fighter was $1,300. He was also given a house, a car, a wife and fuel, which was a deficit among the local population. Salaries of local Daesh militants were about 600 dollars. Such high payments were related to the fact that the group controlled oil fields and illegally supplied crude oil to neighboring countries.

source: Sputniknews.com

 

Tags With:
  • sp. leo.

    We will have to organize a charity fund in order to support the poor warriors of the isis, who suffer from the economic crisis .
    Also, those of us who have bombs and explosive devices in our homes, may gather them to send …