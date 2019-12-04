Israel supports Greece on Turkey-Libya maritime boundaries MoU

Israel’s foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday expressed its support to Greece concerning the Turkey-Libya MoU on maritime boundaries, in a post in its official Twitter account.

“Israel reiterates its full support and solidarity with Greece in its maritime zones and its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights. Israel attaches great importance to its partnership with Greece,” reads the first post.

In a follow-up post, it said “Israel follows with concern recent steps taken by Turkey in the Mediterranean. Ignoring customary international laws of the sea can jeopardize peace and stability in the area.”

Source: amna