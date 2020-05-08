Italian Covid-19 nurse raped by illegal migrant for 45 minutes

The migrant from Senegal was arrested on Sunday

An illegal migrant allegedly raped a coronavirus nurse in a terrifying 45-minute ordeal while she waited for the bus home after finishing her shift treating Covid-19 patients, according to reports in the Italian media.

The migrant from Senegal was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping the 48-year-old after she left work at a Naples hospital at around 3pm.

The incident happened at the Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus stop, just behind Naples’ main train station. Police arrived after about 45 minutes.

During the ordeal on the deserted street, the nurse saw another woman walking past across the road and called out to her but she did not hear.

“He kept repeating ‘let me do what I want or I’ll kill you. Stand still and don’t scream’,” the nurse told La Repubblica.

“He was double my size and all his weight was on my back. He got angry because my jeans were too tight and he couldn’t take them off.”

The nurse works in the psychiatry department of the Naples hospital, looking after patients recovering from the trauma of having coronavirus.

source euronewsweekly.com