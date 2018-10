He will officially apologize for the Italian attack against Greece

After 78 years Italy officially apologizes to Greece for the declaration of war on October 28, 1940 and the subsequent attempted invasion.

The Italian President, Sergio Mattarella, will attend the military parade on the occasion of “OXI day” in Thessaloniki, were he will address the public in order to apologize on behalf of the Italian people to Greece.

This is the first apology ever to be issued by Rome at the highest possible level.