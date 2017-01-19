Italy avalanche: ‘Many dead’ found in hotel hit by avalanche in Abruzzo after powerful earthquakes

Jan, 19 2017 Author: newsroom

Rescue operation not over yet

Related

 

An avalanche has buried a mountain hotel in the earthquake-hit region of Abruzzo, central Italy, with up to 30 people feared missing under the snow.

 
The civil protection agency said on Thursday morning that they were working to get rescue vehicles to the Hotel Rigopiano through roads covered in snow, joining initial rescue efforts overnight by alpine rescue teams.

 
The ANSA news agency quoted a rescuer as saying that there were fatalities. Rescuers were quoted as saying they have been calling out to survivors but no one has responded. Separate media reports suggest that two people have been rescued.

 
The avalanche covered the four-star spa hotel in the central region of Abruzzo on Wednesday night.

av3
The hotel is about 45 kilometers (30 miles) from the coastal city of Pescara. Earthquakes hit the region on Wednesday, including one with a 5.7 magnitude.

 
Mountain rescue teams reached the hotel by skis around 4am (0300 GMT), SKY TG24 reported.

 
Video footage shows rescuers with shovels digging through a wall of snow, and at least one man being led through the cleared path. An ambulance was blocked several kilometers from the hotel, according to SKY.

av1
In the meantime, the entire region has been hit by cold weather and buffeted by snowstorms, piling more suffering on to the hard-hit population.

 
People left homeless by the earlier quakes had been moved to hotels in the region, but it wasn’t immediately clear who was staying at Hotel Rigopiano, which is located in the Gran Sasso National Park.

 

Sisma 4

Before and after…

 

The village of Campotosto (AQ) covered with snow, in Abruzzo region, central Italy, epicenter of today's, Wednesday, new earthquakes, L'Aquila, Jan. 18, 2017. Today three earthquakes hit central Italy in the space of an hour, shaking the same region that suffered a series of deadly quakes last year. The tremors were also felt in Rome. ANSA/ CLAUDIO LATTANZIO

 

 

its

 

Source

 

Tags With: