It’s official: Kammenos leaves coalition government

Earlier, Mr Kammenos had referred to his meeting with the prime minister, with whom he had a “fairly long discussion”.
Indeed, he referred to the four-year cooperation saying, “we come from different places and we have come together to get out of our memoranda. The first prime objective was achieved”.
The president of the Independent Greeks (ANEL), who will shortly give a press conference where he is expected to announce more details on the terms of the government “divorce”, said he thanked the prime minister for the cooperation.