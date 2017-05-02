Ivan Savvidis: “The Greek PM Tsipras reminded me of Vladimir Putin”!

The Greek-Russian businessman and owner of PAOK FC in the Thessaloniki, in a rare interview he gave to “Proto Thema” he surprises everyone with a lot of what he says.

Ivan Savvidis came out openly as a strong supporter of the Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The government last week brought to the Parliament an amendment that passes a 38 million Euros fine Savvidis’ SEKAP company had to pay, to the previous owners of the company, as the misdeed that led to the fine was done by them before Savvidis bought SEKAP. Alexis Tsipras defended the amendment something that, as Savvidis states, “made him want to applaud”, adding that in that speech Tsipras “reminded him of Putin”.

Ivan Savvidis, also called for the Greek people to “stand by Tsipras. He is a prerequisite for the success of the future”.

But Savvidis went on attacking the main opposition party of New Democracy and its leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis personally, as well as PASOK. “He will never be a Prime Minister”, he argued about Mr. Mitsotakis, accusing him that his stance drives international investors away from the country.

He noted, however, that with the former Prime Minister with the New Democracy party, Kostas Karamanlis, he has “a wonderful friendship. I respect him and I love him”.

Nonetheless, he didn’t have good words to say for another former Prime Minister with New Democracy, Antonis Samaras. According to the Greek-Russian Tycoon, Mr. Samaras practically imposed to him the acquisition of SEKAP, saying that “he transferred his headache to me”.

Speaking of his next business plans, Ivan Savvidis confessed exclusively to “Proto Thema” that he is indeed interested for one of the big TV channels and for the Press Groups DOL and “Pegasus”, which are in search of a strategic investor.

“In May I will buy one of the main TV Greek stations and I am also interested for DOL and ‘Pegasus’”, he admitted.

When he was asked if his next interview will be in Greek, he answered that “when I’ll give an interview in Greek, it will mark the beginning of my political career in Greece”!