Japanese men marry VR brides! (video)

Japanese men are tying the digital knot with Virtual Reality brides – and the ceremony is just as strange as it sounds. Grooms in Japan can now wed cartoon, virtual reality brides, a ceremony in Tokyo showed, on Friday.

The concept comes from anime game ‘Niitzuma LovelyxCation’, where the players are able to develop a relationship and have a girlfriend in the VR world. In addition to playing Niitzuma at home, thanks to its creators, fans of the game can now have this virtual marriage ceremony, to bond themselves to their cartoon girlfriends.