Jerusalem Post: Turkey tries insulting Egypt, Greece in imaginary maritime deal – Analysis

Greece & Egypt signed a deal in August 2020 after they along with France, the UAE & Cyprus condemned Turkey’s provocative actions at sea in May

Turkey has invented a new “reconciliation,” after attempts to spread propaganda stories of “reconciliation” with Israel failed last year.

In early December, after Ankara saw that Joe Biden had won the US presidential election and its days of working closely with Donald Trump were coming to an end, it sought to dupe Israel into a “maritime deal.”

Israel already has close relations with Cyprus, Egypt and Greece and has delimitation of economic zones with them.

Israel, Greece and Cyprus are developing a pipeline following a deal they signed last year, and are part of a gas forum in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey sought to upset all these relationships in December 2019 by signing a deal with Libya, reaching across all the peaceful agreements that Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Egypt have, to grab greater control of the sea.

Greece and Egypt signed a deal in August, after condemning Turkey’s provocative actions at sea in May along with France, the UAE and Cyprus. Turkey responded by threatening Greece, and the countries came close to a potential conflict. France was involved as well.

Then Ankara shifted gears from threats to spreading false news stories. It engineered stories in the Israeli media in which Cyprus disappeared from Mediterranean rights of water and exclusive economic zones (EEZs), and Turkey and Israel would have a magic deal over maritime borders. But Israel rejected the deal. It is not Turkey’s neighbor across the sea, despite the maps that Turkey tried to present that ignored Cyprus.

Now Turkey has done the same thing by trying to implicate Egypt. This comes after the Philia forum in Athens, where it was clear how Egypt, Greece, Cyprus, France and other countries are growing more closely into an alliance system of shared interests.