JFK airport closed in New York due to snow storm (photos)

Jan, 04 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

Other airports also follow, as winter storm descends on city

An epic winter storm described as a “bomb cyclone” hit the New York City area on Thursday, bringing with it snow, wind, and low temperatures.

epa06416901 Plow crews maneuver around traffic in Stoneham, Massachusetts, USA 04 January 2018. A Nor'easter snow storm was expected to bring up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of snow to the area and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker asked residents to stay off the roads when possible. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
By late Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that JFK International had shut down operations, following an earlier ground stop.

epa06416904 A line of cars make their way along Interstate 93 in Winchester, Massachusetts, USA 04 January 2018. A Nor'easter snow storm was expected to bring up to 12 inches (30.5 cm) of snow to the area and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker asked residents to stay off the roads when possible. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

epa06416782 A handout photo made available by the Charleston International Airport on 04 January 2018 shows the effects of a rare snowfall at the Charleston International Airport in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. The rare snow, the most in thirty years for some coastal areas of the Southern US, is part of a winter storm which is rapidly strengthening into a major winter storm for the Northeast on 04 January 2018. EPA/CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

LaGuardia followed, announcing on Twitter a temporary suspension of flights.
Newark International reported flight delays.
Before the storm’s arrival, airlines canceled flights in and out of JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty airports.

epa06416777 A handout photo made available by the Charleston International Airport on 04 January 2018 shows the effects of a rare snowfall at the Charleston International Airport in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. The rare snow, the most in thirty years for some coastal areas of the Southern US, is part of a winter storm which is rapidly strengthening into a major winter storm for the Northeast on 04 January 2018. EPA/CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Ahead of the storm hitting, LaGuardia said in a tweet that “more than 90 percent of LGA flights, more than 70 percent of Newark Liberty flights and 20 percent of JFK flights” had been canceled because of weather.

epa06416780 A handout photo made available by the Charleston International Airport on 04 January 2018 shows the effects of a rare snowfall at the Charleston International Airport in Charleston, South Carolina, USA. The rare snow, the most in thirty years for some coastal areas of the Southern US, is part of a winter storm which is rapidly strengthening into a major winter storm for the Northeast on 04 January 2018. EPA/CHARLESTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Earlier Thursday morning, the three airports were operating without delays, according to the FAA. A quick check of online flight-tracking services, however, showed greatly reduced traffic, and by late morning conditions had worsened.
Snow is expected to continue into the early afternoon in the New York region.

source: businessinsider.com

