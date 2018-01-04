JFK airport closed in New York due to snow storm (photos)

Other airports also follow, as winter storm descends on city

An epic winter storm described as a “bomb cyclone” hit the New York City area on Thursday, bringing with it snow, wind, and low temperatures.



By late Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration announced that JFK International had shut down operations, following an earlier ground stop.

LaGuardia followed, announcing on Twitter a temporary suspension of flights.

Newark International reported flight delays.

Before the storm’s arrival, airlines canceled flights in and out of JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty airports.



Ahead of the storm hitting, LaGuardia said in a tweet that “more than 90 percent of LGA flights, more than 70 percent of Newark Liberty flights and 20 percent of JFK flights” had been canceled because of weather.



Earlier Thursday morning, the three airports were operating without delays, according to the FAA. A quick check of online flight-tracking services, however, showed greatly reduced traffic, and by late morning conditions had worsened.

Snow is expected to continue into the early afternoon in the New York region.

